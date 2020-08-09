BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like You’ MV 400 Million Views

BLACKPINK is constantly setting amazing records with their latest music videos.

As of Saturday (08/08) at 10:50 p.m. KST, the music video for ‘How You Like That’ has reached 400 million views on YouTube.

‘How You Like That’ is BLACKPINK’s pre-release music video which was officially released on June 26, 2020, so they managed to get this number of views in 43 days.

This is the fastest record ever set by any K-Pop music video. BLACKPINK managed to break their own record with the music video for “Kill This Love”, which previously reached 400 million views in 63 days.

‘How You Like That’ is also BLACKPINK’s 7th music video to hit 400 million views, after the music videos for ‘Whistle’, ‘Kill This Love’, ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, ‘Playing With Fire’, ‘BOOMBAYAH’ and ‘As If It’s Your Last’.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK and BLINK!



