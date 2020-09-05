BLACKPINK’s ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ 1.3 Billion Views

BLACKPINK continues to make great achievements where they recently managed to hit a fantastic number of views on YouTube.

As of September 5 at around 10:15 p.m. KST, the music video for ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, which became one of BLACKPINK’s hits in 2018, managed to hit 1.3 billion views on the YouTube video sharing platform.

With this achievement, the MV has become the music video for the group that has the highest number of views as well as the MV for the first K-Pop idol group to touch 1.3 billion views.

BLACKPINK itself some time ago delivered their music video for ‘Kill This Love’, touching 1 billion views in November 2019.

Besides, their debut MV “BOOMBAYAH” is also on the way to touching the same milestone, which currently has reached 959.6 million views.

BLACKPINK has been busy with preparations for a comeback for the album “The Album” which is scheduled to be released in early October recently.

Congratulations BLACKPINK!



