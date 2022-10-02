BLACKPINK’s album “BORN PINK” became the first album by a female K-Pop group to spend 2 weeks in the top 4 of the Billboard 200

BLACKPINK took the first place in the Billboard 200 with their latest album!

Last week, BLACKPINK made history when their second studio album “BORN PINK” debuted at number 1 on the famous Billboard Top 200 Albums chart (weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the US), becoming the first female K-pop album. the artist has ever topped the charts.

On October 2, local time, Billboard announced that “BORN PINK” remained at number 4 on the chart for the week ending October 8, making it the first album by any K-pop artist in history to spend two weeks on the chart. top 5 Billboard 200.

Thanks to this achievement, BLACKPINK also became the first female K-pop artist in history to have two albums spend several weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

According to Luminate (formerly MRC Data), “BORN PINK” earned a total of 40,000 album equivalent units in its second week on the chart.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on another historic achievement!