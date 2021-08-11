BLACKPINK: You’ll never guess which food BLACKPINK’s Lisa loves the most

Lisa’s favorite food is Fry truffles. During the last interview with Lisa from Blackpink for W KOREA, the singer revealed that her favorite food was in the United States, and you probably wonder?

While it sounds crazy, it’s not the most elaborate dish and it’s very likely that it doesn’t have 5 Michelin stars, as when the magazine asked Lisa what her favorite food was, she was baffled by all the options. However, there was one he thought about quickly.

Lisa revealed that her favorite food was french fries, but not just any french fries.

She clarified:

“I love truffle fries. “

When she visited the United States, she was blown away by how accessible they were. Lisa explained:

“They sell across the United States. I was so happy while I was there. “

If your favorite dish is also these curious parents, then let’s say you now share something more in common with Lisa from Blackpink, did you imagine it was all that?

We also leave the recipe in case you want to prepare them:

Lisa’s Favorite Food Ingredients