BLACKPINK won the 8th “Shut Down” nomination at “Music Core”; Performances by Stray Kids, Seulgi from Red Velvet and others

BLACKPINK received their eighth trophy at the music show “Shut Down“!

In the MBC episode of “Music Week” on October 8, the candidates for the first place were “Shut Down” by BLACKPINK, “after” me and “Rush Hour” crush (featuring J-Hope from BC). BLACKPINK eventually prevailed, scoring a total of 7,472 points in total.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK! Watch the clip with the announcement of the winner below:

Other performers on today’s show included Stray Kids, Seulgi from Red Velvet, Xiumin from EXO, AB6IX, DKZ, Co caN Butter, NMIXX, CRAVITY, Lapillus, KINGDOM, MIRAE, KCM, ADORA, PRSNT, MAKAMAKA and Significant Stone.