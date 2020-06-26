BLACKPINK with Jimmy Fallon, follow the live stream

Do not miss the first performance of “How you like that”. BLACKPINK will make its first official presentation with “How you like that” on the Jimmy Fallon Show.

The group has already made their comeback with the first pre-release of their next album. The girls broke a record with the most viewed premiere on the platform, in addition, the MV already has more than 40 million views and are on their way within 24 hours.

As part of the new form of promotions, the girls will perform the first official performance of their new single with J immy Fallon, K-pop has gained great popularity and gradually takes ground within the United States.

If you do not want to miss the live broadcast , we leave you all the details, such as schedules and links.

BLACKPINK schedule with Jimmy Fallon

9:30 PM: Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica and El Salvador

10:30 PM: Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador

11:30 PM AM: Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic

12:30 AM: Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil

5:30 AM: Spain

Transmission Links:

If you want to support the girls in the promotions of their new single, now you can follow them on their official Twitter account and share everything related to their comeback using the personalized emojis through the hashtags they created themselves.



