BLACKPINK wins first win with Lovesick Girls on Inkigayo

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie performed on the music show Inkigayo, the idols performed ‘Pretty Savage’ and ‘Lovesick Girls’, a song that reached No. 1 on the show’s chart. Watch the girls’ first win with ‘Lovesick Girls’.

BLACKPINK is currently promoting their musical comeback with their first full-length album called ‘THE ALBUM’, the production has received hundreds of accolades for their style from idols and has also broken world records for high CD sales.

‘Lovesick Girls’ is the main song of this new project and the official MV of the track already exceeds 150 million views on YouTube, another achievement for the group represented by the entertainment company YG.

The presence of the 4 girls of BLACKPINK do not ask to be absent this week in Inkigayo where they took the stage of the show, the artists in the SBS network program took home the much coveted first place award.

BLACKPINK WINS FIRST PLACE WITH “LOVESICK GIRLS” ON THE INKIGAYO SHOW.

The members of BLACKPINK performed the performance of ‘Pretty Savage’ and ‘Lovesick Girls’, with different looks and with a lot of proposal, it is known that the interpreters of ‘Kill This Love’ are fashion girls, who always set trends on stage and out of it.

The win was announced at the end of the show, and the BLACKPINK members looked happy to be sharing their music with their millions of fans from all over the world.

The rappers and K-pop singers were excited for their first win with ‘Lovesick Girls’ and thanked BLINK for all the love they have received in this comeback, the one in charge of giving some emotional words to the fans was Rosé, along with their fellow BLACKPINK members had an incredible time before they dismissed the show.

Korean pop idols uploaded some photos to their Instagram account to celebrate their first award with ‘Lovesick Girls’ on Inkigayo in a very original way, the girls of BLACKPINK wanted to share their happiness with their more than 30 million followers.

