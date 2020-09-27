BLACKPINK Will Organize Live Digital Event

The BLACKPINK girls have prepared a livestream that will be released a few hours before the official premiere of their album “The Album”.

What do you think about this? BLACKPINK announced on Saturday (September 26) that they will be holding a live streaming event ahead of the release of their first full-length studio album, The Album.

The quartet made the announcement with a poster shared on social media. Simply titled “Comeback Live,” the broadcast event will take place on October 1 at 9 pm ET on VLive, a live video streaming service from South Korea. The highly anticipated The Album will be released three hours later, at 12am on October 2.

After sharing the news of the live broadcast event, the group gave Blinks “concept teaser videos” of Lisa, Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo on social media to promote the long-awaited comeback.

Each of the girls appears in their own clips, walking through what appears to be an empty parking structure, with no dialogue and the same short music clip at the end.

BLACKPINK prepares for their big premieres

BLACKPINK has had a very busy year so far. In addition to setting historic milestones, the K-pop supergroup collaborated with Lady Gaga on their latest album star’s “Sour Candy,” and teamed up with Selena Gomez for the album’s second single, ‘Ice Cream,’ which debuted on the No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

On top of all that, Netflix has announced that a documentary about the South Korean group titled BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky will be released on October 14.

Fans are much more than excited and nervous to know what the theme of the long awaited new album will be and what the next promotional single will be released.

Let’s remember that they returned to music with the song “How You Like That”, which broke several important records on the platforms and the most important music popularity charts. Will you see the digital event that Blackpink will offer before the release of The Album?



