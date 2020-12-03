BLACKPINK will have an online concert

Fans around the world will be able to reconnect with their favorite idols at a concert and enjoy incredible performances that showcase BLACKPINK’s talent and charisma.

Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé prepared a spectacular event through which they will reconnect with their BLINKS, this year the singers could not meet in person with their followers, but they will try to give them strength through this online concert that has the name by THE SHOW.

The event will be held thanks to the union of BLACKPINK and YouTube, so the announcement was made through a clip on the video platform. In it, photographs of the idols are shown while in the background we listen to the melody of Pretty Savage, a song that was part of her most recent album.

Later we observed a person doing a silkscreen job, which seconds later would reveal to be the poster of THE SHOW, presenting an image of planet Earth seen from space and with a bright pink crown on top.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE SHOW, THE BLACKPINK CONCERT?

The event will take place on December 27 and to enjoy this event, the BLINKS will have to obtain a membership that gives them access, this process can be done through the YouTube channel of the YG Entertainment idols.

The BLACKPINK members also filmed a video to invite their fans to be a part of this online concert, where they mentioned that they will be showing amazing performances that will help others forget about anything that is worrying them at the time.



