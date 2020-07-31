BLACKPINK Victory with How You Like That in Music Bank

BLACKPINK has expired on KBS Music Bank with How You Like That.

BLACKPINK earned their 13th victory on Music Bank with How You Like That. With 6082 points they surpassed María de Hwasa in a hard fight. Watch the video of victory:

Take a look at the fan comments below:

Wayv ran away immediately after the MCs were freaking goodbye

I hope they check any mistakes first this time and don’t remove the trophy again.

WayV: trying to sneak 🚶🚶🚶 They just want to feed their pets well

Wayv kdjfkfrjek They want to get off the stage as soon as possible. In fact, the tradition of Neo Culture Technology

I literally searched for this so I could see Soobin. Myghad! I’m so flogged!

What happened to the score 😂 actually the total score is 6146 not 6082 hahahaha anyway congratulations to our girls Blackpink x Blinks 💖 mbank and schampion can’t do math 😅😂

Blackpink 13th win Extending the most gg wins in 2020. CONGRATSSS🎉🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉

