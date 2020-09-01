BLACKPINK unveils dance version of Ice Cream

BLACKPINK continues to bring fans from surprise to other surprises when appearing as ZEPETO cartoon characters. So fans didn’t have a chance to see BLACKPINK who actually danced to this song …

The Ice Cream craze has not cooled yet and YG is making various efforts to promote this 2nd single ahead of BLACKPINK’s upcoming album. Recently, YG has released a short teaser for Ice Cream’s choreography video, and surprisingly, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez will perform the choreography under the version of cartoon characters in the game ZEPETO.

Due to the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic, MV Ice Cream was not able to be performed with the full participation of all 5 but was forced to shoot on two different studios under the supervision of Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK’s crew. video call. The thought that fans would never see a full version when SelPink stood on the same stage, recently, the appearance of 5 ZEPETO cartoon characters representing the group has given fans hope for a stage. stage full convergence of members.

ZEPETO is a 3D game developed by Naver Z Corporation (formerly part of SNOW Corporation). There, users can create their own cartoon character based on their five senses. BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez are making full use of the collaboration with this game to promote the song Ice Cream. It is true that all the “advertising queens” are different, all the way out of a single serving to represent a famous ice cream brand, even the choreography that many people expect will also be attached to the character. game! A real duo of three things.



