BLACKPINK triumphs in M! Countdown with How You Like That

BLACKPINK grabbed a win with ‘How You Like That’ on the M! Countdown. The song ‘ How You Like That’ from BLACKPINK recorded a win in the weekly show M! Countdown.

BLACKPINK comeback with the single pre ‘How You Like That ‘, the group of YG Entertainment managed to make history having one of the MV most viewed in less than 24 hours, the project Comeback of Lisa, Jisoo, Rose and Jennie yet It has more activities and premieres for fans.

The launch of ‘How You Like That’ was a phenomenon on the Internet, as idols became a trend and fans, the public and social media users spoke about first impressions of the style, concept and sounds of their new song.

To promote ‘How You Like That’ singers and rappers of BLACKPINK were presented in several programs musicals and international shows, with outfits inspired by the traditional costumes of South Korea, but with a twist.

Yesterday, the weekly program M! Countdown , organized by the Mnet chain , owned by the company CJ ENM . Artists such as Sunmi, 3YE, Stray Kids, DIA and many others were performing at the show .

The BLACKPINK girls took another victory in M! Countdown with their song ‘How You Like That’ , although Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie did not attend the show, nor did they perform the pre single , the conductors did a symbolic delivery of the win .

The official MV of the song ‘How You Like That’ continues to receive BLINK’s love , the clip has more than 255 million views, 12 million likes and more than 2 million comments.

Performance Dance clip of the single pre ‘How You Like That’ from BLACKPINK Posted on July 5 in the video platform YouTube recorded over 41 million hits and 3 million likes.

Look at the time of the win of ‘How You Like That’ from BLACKPINK in M! Countdown:

Jennie of BLACKPINK dyed her hair for the single pre ‘How You Like That’ , but a few days ago, the rapper YG Entertainment sported a new makeover, in their social networks rose several photos with a new style.



