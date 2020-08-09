BLACKPINK tops the most popular K-Pop girl groups

About which K-Pop girl groups get the highest brand reputation this month?
On Sunday (09/08) the Korean Business Research Institute released the results of their research on K-Pop girl groups in South Korea.
This ranking is determined based on data on the brand reputation of South Korean K-Pop girl groups collected from July 8 to August 8 yesterday.
Girl group BLACKPINK returned to first place this month, with the acquisition of data sheets reaching 9,922,928 points. BLACKPINK is known to have recently been promoting their pre-release single entitled ‘How You Like That’.
Red Velvet followed in second place, having earned a total of 5,597,781 points in August. Meanwhile (G) I-DLE was in third place with a score of 4,763,242 points.
Not only the three girl groups have been mentioned, you can see the full ranking list below:
1. BLACKPINK
2. Red Velvet
3. (G) I-DLE
4. Oh My Girl
5. MAMAMOO
6. GFRIEND
7. IZ * ONE
8. TWICE
9. APRIL
10. Weeekly
11. WJSN
12. Apink
13. Lovelyz
14. SNSD
15. cignature
16. After School
17. Weki Meki
18. Rocket Punch
19. DreamCatcher
20. MOMOLAND
21. ITZY
22. EXID
23. Girl’s Day
24. CLC
25. woo! Ah!
26. LOONA
27. 3YE
28. Berry Good
29. fromis_9
30. SATURDAY
Congratulations to K-Pop girl groups who made it to the brand reputation rankings this month!