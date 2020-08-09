BLACKPINK tops the most popular K-Pop girl groups

About which K-Pop girl groups get the highest brand reputation this month?

On Sunday (09/08) the Korean Business Research Institute released the results of their research on K-Pop girl groups in South Korea.

This ranking is determined based on data on the brand reputation of South Korean K-Pop girl groups collected from July 8 to August 8 yesterday.

Girl group BLACKPINK returned to first place this month, with the acquisition of data sheets reaching 9,922,928 points. BLACKPINK is known to have recently been promoting their pre-release single entitled ‘How You Like That’.

Red Velvet followed in second place, having earned a total of 5,597,781 points in August. Meanwhile (G) I-DLE was in third place with a score of 4,763,242 points.

Not only the three girl groups have been mentioned, you can see the full ranking list below:

1. BLACKPINK

2. Red Velvet

3. (G) I-DLE

4. Oh My Girl

5. MAMAMOO

6. GFRIEND

7. IZ * ONE

8. TWICE

9. APRIL

10. Weeekly

11. WJSN

12. Apink

13. Lovelyz

14. SNSD

15. cignature

16. After School

17. Weki Meki

18. Rocket Punch

19. DreamCatcher

20. MOMOLAND

21. ITZY

22. EXID

23. Girl’s Day

24. CLC

25. woo! Ah!

26. LOONA

27. 3YE

28. Berry Good

29. fromis_9

30. SATURDAY

Congratulations to K-Pop girl groups who made it to the brand reputation rankings this month!



