BLACKPINK takes a new win with Lovesick Girls

The YG Entertainmentm girls’ success continues, BLACKPINK just received another award for the support they received with Lovesick Girls, their promo song for THE ALBUM.

Korean television music shows always fill us with emotion, it is an opportunity to see our favorite idols present the songs and choreographies they worked on for a long time, but they are also recognized for the success of these melodies. BLACKPINK has already won a new victory thanks to Lovesick Girls and the support of their fans.

Like every week, M! Countdown featured performances by amazing K-Pop groups who gave their best to surprise their fans and show off their qualities on stage.

THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, and EVERGLOW were some of the idols who were a part of this new broadcast of the Mnet show, but the competition provided a good time for the girls from YG Entertainment.

LOVESICK GIRLS POPULARITY GIVES BLACKPINK THE WIN

Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé were nominated for this week’s award, but they competed with the talented boys of Golden Child for that first place that only the public can bestow.

At the end of the show, BLACKPINK took the victory with their song Lovesick Girls, thus adding another win to this era in which the singers released their first full album since debut.

In addition to this great achievement in the K-Pop industry, the BLINKs have had a lot of emotions after seeing the new idol documentary where we got to know everything that happens behind the scenes and before debut.




