BlackPink surpasses Eminem in terms of YouTube followers

The 4 female idols from YG Entertainment surpassed Eminem and Ariana Grande with 44 million subscribers to YouTube. This is a respectable achievement of the group from the land of kimchi.

According to Koreaboo, the BlackPink YouTube account managed by YG Entertainment has reached 44 million subscribers, helping the group become the most subscribed female pop artist on YouTube, surpassing Ariana Grande by far. point 9 am on August 17. This impressive achievement helped BlackPink rise to No. 4 after big names in the global music industry including Justin Bieber, DJ Marshmello and Ed Sheeran. This is the first time that an artist / girl group from Korea has achieved such an impressive record.

With only 4 years of debut, BlackPink was able to surpass Eminem – a great artist with 23 years of music experience, owning a YouTube channel with 43.9 million followers and Ariana Grande, an artist with 42, 6 million followers on this cult video platform, proving the indisputable talent and charm of the 4 YG Entertainment girls. Thanks to seriously invested music videos and many reality shows such as 24/365 with BlackPink or BlackPink Diaries, it is not too difficult to understand that the group’s YouTube channel has 44 million followers. BlackPink owns a lot of videos with huge views such as DDU-DU DDU-DU with more than 1.2 billion views, Kill this love more than 968 million views and How you like that with more than 430 million views.

How you like that recently helped BlackPink bring 5 Guinness records, including the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, the most watched MV in 24 hours on YouTube, the most viewed K-pop music video in 24 Now on YouTube, Video has the most live viewers, and YouTube MV has the most live viewers. BlackPink has also confirmed to collaborate with Selena Gomez on a music product released on August 28 and release The Album on the next 2.10.



