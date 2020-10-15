BLACKPINK sings ’23’ in Netflix documentary

Blackpink performed song “23” in their Netflix documentary and Miley Cyrus reacted lovingly on Twitter.

Miley Cyrus took to Twitter to send Blackpink love for covering her 2013 hit “23” in her Netflix documentary Blackpink: Light Up the Sky.

The moment comes in the middle of the K-pop girl group’s new Netflix movie, which features images of Jennie and Lisa during their days as YG Entertainment trainees. The two give their take on the star-studded collaboration between Mike Will Made It, Cyrus, Wiz Khalifa, and Juicy J.

“She didn’t speak any Korean … Fortunately, there was Jennie. She was the only one who could speak English among the trainees,” recalls Lisa through a confessional as the pair strut through Miley’s chorus in the old pictures, rapping.

Miley Cyrus reacted with love to Blackpink

For her part, singer Miley Cyrus took note of the fragment that circulated on social networks and responded to a tweet of the vintage performance with a series of black heart emojis.

It should be remembered that released in the middle of its Bangerz era, “23” reached number 11 on the Hot 100 as well as number 2 on Billboard’s Hot R & B / Hip-Hop Songs chart.

For its part, Blackpink has more than a few milestones to celebrate in recent times. In addition to the premiere of their documentary, the quartet released their long-awaited debut LP, The Album, earlier this month, as well as the music video for their latest infectious single, “Lovesick Girls.”

The studio set debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 upon its release, while the pop hit rocketed to the top of the new Billboard Global Excl. US chart

Don’t miss Miley’s sweet reaction to Lisa and Jennie performing “23” in BlackPink’s Netflix documentary.



