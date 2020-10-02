BLACKPINK Shares Message of Hope through The Album

BLACKPINK said they wanted to show their progress in music as well as messages of hope and positive energy to many people through their latest album, THE ALBUM, which was released on Friday (2/10).

Jennie shared that message and positive energy was not only found in the singles that had been released such as How You Like That, Ice Cream, and Lovesick Girls. They also poured the same energy through other songs contained in THE ALBUM, such as Pretty Savage.

“Pretty Savage’s lyrics and atmosphere convey courage and confidence. As this is the first full album, we want to emphasize those words especially when people think of BLACKPINK,” said Jennie.

He also explained that Lovesick Girls was chosen as the main song after discussing it with all BLACKPINK members. It is hoped that the song will send positive energy and nuances to fans especially when facing difficult times.

“Everyone experiences despair whether they are trying to reach a dream or when they fall in love. We want to capture that story. No matter how many times we fall, we will always be able to stand up,” said Jisoo.

“It’s not a sad song. We want to convey a message of hope,” Jisoo emphasized as reported by Yonhap.

On this occasion, they also thanked the artists who have been involved in THE ALBUM. BLACKPINK collaborated with Selena Gomez for the song Ice Cream. They also collaborated with Cardi B in the song Bet You Wanna.

Meanwhile, David Guetta was involved in the production process of the song Lovesick Girls.

“We are very honored and grateful to be able to work with artists that we often listened to when we were young,” said Lisa.

Ahead of the release, Rose said that he was very excited to share their latest music with fans who are familiarly called BLINKs. However, he also admitted that he was nervous about the response that BLINK would give because they had many fans.

“We are very excited but also nervous because many people are already waiting for this,” said Rosé.

THE ALBUM is BLACKPINK’s first full album. The album has eight songs namely How You Like That, Ice Cream, Pretty Savage, Bet You Wanna (feat. Cardi B), Lovesick Girls, Crazy Over You, Love to Hate Me, and You Never Know.

YG Entertainment said THE ALBUM had ordered more than 1 million units before its release. That figure is the highest number of orders BLACKPINK has achieved since debuting in 2016. Sales are expected to continue to grow after the physical and digital albums are released.

Meanwhile, Lovesick Girls broke YouTube’s record as a music video that gained 10 million views in a short period of time. BLACKPINK achieved that number in just 53 minutes. BLACKPINK is now also the artist with the second most subscribers in the world, after Justin Bieber, on YouTube.



