BLACKPINK Shares Favorite Songs on Spotify List

BLACKPINK create your personal playlist on Spotify and share your favorite music with BLINK: The YG girls are ready to make their comeback this October 10 with their first full-length album “The Album”, which has already registered more than 800 thousand pre-orders in Korean music stores, the K-pop group wants you to BLINK get to know a little about your music through a custom Spotify playlist.

Through their official networks, BLACKPINK shared a personal music list in collaboration with Spotify, one of the most important platforms in the industry today. Idols want their fans to know the songs they make up for their lives as a way to celebrate the release of “The Album.”

Each of the members selected the artists and singles that make up their tastes in music, Rosé, Lisa, Jisoo and Jennie have different styles ranging from alternative rock, hip-hop, Latin pop, electronic, among others. Within hours of being published, the list already has more than 24 thousand followers.

BLACKPINK SHARES ITS PERSONAL PLAYLIST TO CELEBRATE THE LAUNCH OF THE ALBUM, THEIR NEW COMEBACK

Jisoo has a versatile taste in music, with singers like Troye Sivan, Rihana, Cigarrettes After Sex, and Dat Punk – songs that you can listen to while driving, doing your homework, or as part of your daily routine. Lisa leans on some pop ballads and acoustic and indie singles, as well as being a fan of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, NIKI, and Post Malone.

Jennie listens to music with alternative and futuristic sounds, with a touch of decades past, she is a fan of Jaden Smith, Lana del Rey and Billie Eilish, but she also showed her love for Latin artists and Rosalía’s Dolerme is one of her favorite singles. Finally, Rosé has a much more rocker style.

The idol shared singles like Robbers, from The 1975, also showed her taste for rap with Mac Miller’s “Good News” and Ashnikko’s “Daisy”. This is a new way of interacting with BLINK, because although they have conquered their fans with their own music, they also have artists who inspire them and who have stolen their hearts.

BLACKPINK’s comeback continues its countdown, the group has shared various individual teasers for their new comeback. What new records and songs will you give away to your fans?

BLACKPINK will also celebrate their new comeback with the release of their new documentary on Netflix.



