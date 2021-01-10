BLACKPINK ‘s Jisoo elevates her beauty with new mirror selfies

The BLACKPINK member showed her great love for rabbits, personalized her cell phone and DIOR bag with style.

Jisoo BLACKPINK updated Instagram with a new set of selfies in the mirror, some accessories of her warm look showed why she is the queen of photographs and bunnies.

The YG Entertainment agency idol started 2021 with many exciting projects and new activities for BLINK, will debut as the lead in the drama Snowdrop, and will perform THE SHOW, BLACKPINK’s first online concert .

After her debut, Kim Jisoo quickly took her place as one of the most beloved Korean personalities by beauty, skincare, makeup, and fashion brands and companies.

The ‘How You Like That‘ interpreter is very active on social networks, especially on the Instagram platform, where she shared a new set of mirror selfies with her more than 34 million followers .

JISOO CAPTIVATED BLINK WITH ITS VISUAL IN NEW SELFIES WITH A CUTE STYLE

Kim Jisoo posted 4 pictures in the mirror , she wore a warm look suitable for the winter season, she wore a comfortable sweater in blue and light tones, she combined it with a scarf of the same color and jeans.

Some details fell in love with BLINK and allowed to know more about the adorable tastes of the K-pop artist , such as the case of her cell phone, it was decorated with a smiling pink bunny .

Jisoo’s blue bag from BLACKPINK DIOR brand was adorned with an oversized keychain of the same animal, the ideal complement to the plush was an orange carrot that hung to one side.

The new selfies of the model showed many things, she seems to analyze every detail of her outfits , the love she has for bunnies and the talent for taking pictures in the mirror . The post reached 3 million likes.