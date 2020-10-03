BLACKPINK Reveals Behind The Scenes Of Lovesick Girls

The members of BLACKPINK put all their talents to record the MV for ‘Lovesick Girls’, the idols revealed behind the scenes on the recording set of their musical comeback and shared the meaning of their song.

BLACKPINK returned to the stage with ‘Lovesick Girls’, the title track of their first full-length album ‘THE ALBUM’. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa premiered the MV for the promotional track on October 1 and it currently has more than 70 million views.

‘Lovesick Girls’ is a melody produced by great music personalities like Teddy, David Guetta and Brian Lee, the lyrics speak of the lack of love and the emotions that a broken heart awakens; the song was co-written by Jisoo and Jennie.

The rappers and singers of the company YG Entertainment wanted to share the behind the scenes of the hard work involved in recording a music video, through the official YouTube channel of the girl band the ‘MV Making Film’ was published.

BLACKPINK REVEALS THE BEHIND THE CAMERA OF ‘LOVESICK GIRLS’ AND TALK ABOUT THE SONG’S MEANING.

The clip of ‘MV Making Film’ lasts more than 4 minutes and the singers of ‘Whistle’ took advantage of the moment to explain to their fans a little about the vision they had for the MV of ‘Lovesick Girls’ and the meaning of the track. Jennie commented:

This song is about girls with free spirits who find themselves running towards love.

Jisoo mentioned that this was a different video as many of the shots had been taken outdoors and in beautiful settings, surrounded by nature, and ended by saying that she was delighted to know if BLINK would like the job.

In the clip, the followers of the K-pop band were also able to appreciate the artistic work of the members, the organization of the staff, as well as their acting skills and funny moments within all the recording sets.

BLACKPINK sent an emotional message to BLINK from all over the world asking them to fully enjoy their new music and show them all their love in this comeback with the song ‘Lovesick Girls’.



