Blackpink Reveal Collaboration With Pubg Mobile

BLACKPINK revealed the details for their collaboration with PUBG Mobile.

According to YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK’s song “How You Like That” will be used as background music in the lobby for PUBG Mobile. After October 2, 2020, the song will be changed to the new one from BLACKPINK’s first full album which will be released that same day.

This is the first time that PUBG Mobile has used music by a K-Pop artist. The lobby is an area where all users of the game have to pass, so people from all over the world will hear BLACKPINK music.

In addition, several special events will be held. From 3pm KST on September 24, 2020 to October 8, users will be able to watch a special video that BLACKPINK made to celebrate collaboration on an in-game event page. They can enter members’ personal spaces and send My Room gifts to members for support.

There are six levels of prizes that users can win, which include the official BLACKPINK lightstick, game items and more.

YG Entertainment and PUBG Corporation stated:

Along with the release of BLACKPINK’s first full album, “THE ALBUM”, a lot of collaborative content and events will be additionally revealed.

BLACKPINK will release their first full album entitled “THE ALBUM” on October 2nd. The female group previously released “How You Like That” in June and “Ice Cream” in August as pre-release singles on their three-part comeback.



