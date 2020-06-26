BLACKPINK releases How You Like That, their new song

BLACKPINK is back with How You Like That, the first song from their upcoming comeback, what does the MV mean? BLACKPINK is back in the music industry with the premiere of her new video How You Like That .

After it was announced that the BLACKPINK girls would be making their new comeback in 2020 , the excitement on the part of their fans has only increased. YG Entertainment reported that the release of the girls’ new album would be in several different phases and one of the most exciting has just happened: Jisoo , Lisa , Jennie and Rosé released their new song How You Like That after more than a year of release. by Kill This Love . Have you seen your new video yet ?

‘ How You Like That ‘ is a song with a powerful sound, very different from the previous concepts that had characterized the BLACKPINK girls . In this new video with Egyptian vibes we can see the idols in different settings as a kind of temple lit by candles and another one full of flowers.

Jennie , Lisa , Rosé and Jisoo sport various changes of outfits and hair looks, which have stolen the sighs of their fans. This new comeback has marked a before and after in the BLACKPINK girls’ career and they showed that they are not afraid to try different things.

The lyrics of ‘ How You Like That ‘ talk about a loving disappointment, how that person to whom we gave all our love ended up breaking our hearts in the worst way and despite the fact that we tried to do everything so that it did not end, it was no use.

‘ How You Like That ‘ talks about the last kiss that the BLACKPINK girls are willing to give that special person before leaving forever. The idols assure that the karma exists and that everything they suffered will not be in vain. Omg!

If you are going through a bad time, the new song of blackpink will make you feel powerful and convencrte you do not need someone who is not willing to love you as you deserve. Yass!

Watch the full video of How You Like That :



