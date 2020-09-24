BLACKPINK Released Lisa’s Second Personal Photo

BLACKPINK has released an individual teaser poster for the maknae, Lisa ahead of the release of their first album, ‘The Album’.

On the previous day, BLACKPINK’s second oldest member, Jennie had released 2 individual teaser photos, and this time Lisa has released individual photos of the two.

In the teaser photo, Lisa looks stunning with her bold outfit and slightly messy hairdo.

This amazing photo of Lisa, is also supported by the purple light hitting her, giving a mature impression to this photo shoot of BLACKPINK’s main dancer.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s full album vol.1 entitled ‘The Album’ is scheduled to be released on October 2nd at 1 p.m. KST.



