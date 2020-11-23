BLACKPINK prepares a global project that includes Mexico

YG Entertainment will surprise all the BLINKS with the plans it prepares with BLACKPINK, know the first clues about what we will see in Around The World.

The social networks of Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie were updated with a mysterious video about the new project of the K-Pop group. The first look at Around The World piqued the curiosity of BLACKPINK fans and this time includes parts of Latin America.

After the successful promotions the idols carried out for THE ALBUM and Lovesick Girls, fans kept an eye on the projects these girls have undertaken, such as photo shoots and even the way they occupy their free time. However, an incredible surprise came when BLACKPINK released the video for their plans globally.

BLACKPINK’S AROUND THE WORLD SURPRISES LATIN AMERICAN FANS

The group social networks and each one of the members of the K-Pop group shared a clip showing satellite images from different parts of the world with the hours that correspond to each area. Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta, Paris, Sydney, Hong Kong and Bangkok are some of the sites that appear on screen, but Latin American fans were pleasantly surprised to see that Brazil and Mexico are also part of the clip.

YG Entertainment has not revealed the method that will connect the BLINKS with the talented idols, but the reaction of fans has led to various theories as to a possible online concert.

The excitement of the fans was also captured by a large number of messages and images that reflect how each one received the news from BLACKPINK and how they are waiting for more details.

