BLACKPINK Postpones Reality Show After Teaser

BLACKPINK postpones new episode of reality show after provoking backlash from fans over teaser of band playing with band

The latest episode of BLACKPINK’s reality show “24/365 with BLACKPINK” will be on hold. On November 4, a teaser was uploaded showing the idols touching a baby panda with their bare hands.

Pandas are China’s national treasure, and many Chinese have been angered by the scene, claiming that pandas are animals that require delicate care. The China Wildlife Conservation Association sent a letter to Everland, the theme park where the panda is cared for, and demanded that non-professionals not come into contact with the baby panda and that it censor the display of such scenes on shows. .

BLACKPINK and their record label quickly responded to fan complaints and released an official statement.

BLACKPINK responds to criticism

In response to the concerns that were raised, YG Entertainment released the following statement via Soompi:

“Hi. It was decided that the last episode of 24/365 with BLACKPINK featuring BLACKPINK that was scheduled to be uploaded today, November 7 (Saturday) will be postponed. BLACKPINK’s experience as panda keepers in Everland was carried out with the assistance of professional veterinarians and keepers, and strict disease prevention and sanitation guidelines were followed. ”

The agency continued, “When BLACKPINK met baby panda, all of the members wore sanitary gloves, masks, and protective clothing, and their hands and shoes were disinfected every time the scene changed. However, in keeping with the recommendation of panda conservation experts who have stated that ‘non-professionals who come into contact with a baby panda can cause misunderstandings of another dimension’ and to follow the international cooperation convention, we have decided to postpone the premiere of the video. We thank all those who expressed concern, and we ask for their unchanged love and interest in BLACKPINK and the panda. “



