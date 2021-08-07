BLACKPINK: news to enjoy the K-pop group’s birthday. The quartet composed of Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé turns 5 in 2021.

Released by YG Entertainment, the agency responsible for K-pop big names such as PSY, BIGBANG, and 2NE1, BLACKPINK made its official debut in August 2016 with the EP Square One. After conquering fans around the world with successful songs and MVs, the quartet composed of Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie are completing five years of career in 2021.

Through the project called 4+1, a series of surprises was ordered by the company to celebrate the date: “We plan various types of projects to meet the love and expectations of many people”. The name chosen represents all four members of the group and the BLINK fandom.

For now, the biggest news is the film BLACKPINK: The Movie, which opened in theaters in more than 100 countries on the 5th. Directed by Oh Yoon-dong and Jung Su-yee, the plot recalls memories and important moments in the history of the set.

In addition to the feature, BLACKPINK also invaded the gaming world. That’s because the quartet has just won its own island in the Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Now players will be able to enjoy visual changes in various parts of the island, including a themed DJ booth as well as a range of custom products at the mall from the 6th.

Celebrating the 5th anniversary of their debut, BLACKPINK Island released!#BLACKPINK Island colored in pink is coming to you.

Are you ready for a trip to BLACKPINK Island? 2021.08.06 Coming Soon#블랙핑크 #BLACKPINK_ISLAND #InYourArea #YG pic.twitter.com/LEaBfVzkfm — YG FAMILY (@ygent_official) August 4, 2021

In PUBG: Battlegrounds, players will be able to complete special missions on the battlefield between August 8th and September 7th and exchange them for themed items such as hair, clothing, and armor. There will be 35 items available to conquer, in addition to custom maps, graffiti on buildings, banners on planes, and supply boxes. Look how awesome:

Announcing the official collaboration of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and @BLACKPINK! Jump into the game and check out the changes made to celebrate! Disclaimer: Please note that the faces included in the video are not part of the BLACKPINK Collaboration Bundles in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS. pic.twitter.com/Bj1ew8zj4S — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) August 5, 2021

Thanks to YG’s partnership with Big Hit Labels, BLACKPINK also launched its page on the Weverse platform – a community made for fans and artists to communicate – and famous for including BTS, TXT, Seventeen, and many other artists. The quartet’s entry into the app has garnered over a million followers in just over eight hours, breaking the record previously set by BTS.

It does not stop there! The month will also be marked by Lisa’s solo debut. After Jennie and Rosé got their own tracks, it was the Thai’s turn to make history with an independent song. According to a statement issued by the company, the release of the album should take place by the end of August.