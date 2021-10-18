BLACKPINK Lisa’s ‘MONEY’ Becomes the Fastest K-Pop Solo Song to Reach 100 Million Streams on Spotify

Lisa BLACKPINK’s song ‘MONEY’ has received a fantastic number of streams on the Spotify platform.

On Monday (18/10), YG Entertainment announced that Lisa’s song ‘MONEY’ has achieved a total of 100 million streams on Spotify.

This total of 100 million streams was achieved by the song ‘MONEY’ in just 37 days since its release, making it the fastest K-Pop solo song to reach that number on Spotify.

Previously, the record for the fastest K-Pop solo song to reach 100 million streams on Spotify was held by Rosé’s song ‘On The Ground’ which got it in 71 days.

Meanwhile, Lisa is scheduled to release a collaboration song with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion entitled ‘SG’ on October 22.

Congratulations to Lisa!