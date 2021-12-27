BLACKPINK: Lisa went to TWICE’s concert and enjoyed it with (G) I-DLE’s Minnie

TWICE returned to the South Cora stages and their concerts were so highly anticipated that BLACKPINK’s Lisa herself did not want to miss them and decided to attend the last show that the K-Pop group was going to give.

Along with the idol, another great of the genre and friend of hers, Minnie from (G) I-DLE, went to the concert and they were even photographed together. First, speculation began in some South Korean media that Minnie and Lisa had been seen at the Olympic Park Kspo Dome, enjoying this Sunday, December 26, TWICE’s concert as part of their “4TH WORLD TOUR III”.

It was Minnie herself who shared a photo through her Instagram stories, where she is seen carrying a couple of tickets to the concert, tagging her bandmates Shuhua and Miyeon, confirming that, along with Lisa, they were also there. in the concert.

Following TWICE’s emotional final concert in Seoul, the K-Pop group confirmed that they will continue their tour. They will visit five cities in the United States in February and in April they will go to give two shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.