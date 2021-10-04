BLACKPINK: Lisa is Already in Paris and Dances For Her Fans

Lisa arrived in France for Paris Fashion Week 2022 and the idol does the Lalisa Challenge for her fans. The BLACKPINK idols went to France with a very special mission, as they were invited to Paris Fashion Week, only Lisa was yet to arrive and that’s how BLINK received her.

BLACKPINK is one of the most relevant girl groups nowadays, the idols have managed to stand out thanks to their different talents for music and they have made a great fanbase that spans all parts of the world and gives them all their support and support. love.

Thanks to the popularity of BP , many brands want to collaborate with the members of the K-Pop girl group and quickly become ambassadors for important companies; Within fashion and makeup, BLACKPINK has also managed to shine.

Invited by different brands, Rosé , Jisoo and Jennie arrived in France to go to Paris Fashion Week 2022 , Lisa only needed to arrive to participate in this event and finally, BLACKPINK is complete in Europe ; so was the arrival of Lisa.

LISA ARRIVES IN FRANCE AND DOES THE LALISA CHALLENGE FOR HER FANS

At last, BLACKPINK is complete in France for Paris Fashion Week as it will be representative of the Celine brand and thus, it arrived in Paris, throwing cute greetings for BLINK , looking spectacular and even danced the ‘Lalisa Challenge’ for everyone.

Here, doing the Lalisa Challenge:

BP’s fans have already trending on Twitter with the phrase: ‘Lalisa en France’ , everyone is very happy to see her and she will go to represent her brand with the best attitude; Paris Fashion Week has brought us iconic moments from BLACKPINK idols .