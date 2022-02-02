BLACKPINK: Lisa had the funniest reaction to the end of Snowdrop

Jisoo shone as the protagonist of Snowdrop and her fellow BLACKPINK also enjoyed her as an actress, this drama has come to an end, how did Lisa react to the outcome of the K-Drama?

BLINK met a brilliant facet of Jisoo in Snowdrop, since the announcement of her participation in this drama, great expectations were generated around it, since the idol would star in this new production; Her fans gave her all their support and she stood out as Young Ro.

As Snowdrop’s story progressed, more emotions filled fans of the drama and BLACKPINK, but also the other members of the girl group were aware of the development of this K-Drama and enjoyed Kim Jisoo as an actress.

All the girls of BLACKPINK showed their support for Jisoo at this stage as the protagonist of a great drama, but, like every story, Snowdrop had its end that left the public with endless emotions after seeing it.

How was the end of Snowdrop for BLACKPINK? Jisoo confessed that Lisa had the funniest reaction when she got to see the ending of this drama.

HOW DID BLACKPINK’S LISA REACT TO THE END OF SNOWDROP?

Through Weverse, BLINK asked Jisoo if Lisa was alright after seeing Snowdrop’s ending, and the BLACKPINK idol confessed that her partner wasn’t alright with a simple comment.

she screamed lol

Lisa was also totally shocked by the end of Snowdrop and the drama filled everyone who followed her story with emotion.

WHAT WAS IT LIKE FOR JISOO TO SEE HERSELF IN SNOWDROP?

BLINK also asked Jisoo what it was like to see her acting in Snowdrop, how did she manage to cry herself? But the idol and actress confessed that she doesn’t know how she managed to cry at that moment, it seems that she just had to get into character perfectly.

Snowdrop gave us the best actress Jisoo and nobody can stop admiring her, have you seen the end of Snowdrop? Maybe you scream just like Lisa.

