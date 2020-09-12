BLACKPINK, “Light Up The Sky” a new documentary

K-Pop sensation BLACKPINK will premiere a documentary on Netflix just before the release of their first studio album.

Netflix announced on Tuesday the upcoming premiere of a new documentary about K-pop superstars BLACKPINK, entitled Light Up The Sky.

Using social media to make the announcement, the streaming entertainment giant described the launch of Light Up The Sky as “a full access documentary about one of the most popular groups in the world.”

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — an all-access documentary about one of the world's most popular groups — premieres in your area on October 14! Oh and that’s not all … on October 14, these music icons will also become Netflix profile icons pic.twitter.com/b9t00VnEMO — Netflix (@netflix) September 9, 2020

Following the release of the film on Wednesday, October 14, images of the group’s members, Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo, and Jenni, will also be available as profile icons on Netflix.

The documentary’s release will come just under fifteen days after the release of the group’s highly anticipated debut studio album.

Fans have heard two songs from the album so far: “How You Like That” and “Ice Cream” featuring Selena Gomez, which was co-written by Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet.

BLACKPINK’s success in the West

The all-female K-Pop group has already had two releases in 2020 thus far, including the two singles mentioned above and featured on Lady Gaga’s “Sour Candy.”

The release of “How You Like That” saw the group break several records. Notably, the track’s music video garnered a staggering 86.3 million views in the 24 hours after its release, which at the time set the record for the most views in a 24-hour period on the show. platform.

In the video we can see the singers of the South Korean group with an iconic choreography, and Selena Gómez also enjoying the dance, while walking around wearing a sensual outfit and driving an ice cream truck.

Minutes before the song’s premiere, Selena Gómez and BLACKPINK were a world trend, in addition to the combination of both names like “SELPINK” with which millions of people were tweeting about the song.

This achievement by BLACKPINK was later surpassed by fellow K-pop superstars BTS, whose video “Dynamite” garnered 101.1 million views in 24 hours.



