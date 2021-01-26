BLACKPINK Jennie’s luxury brand bed fascinates fans

BLACKPINK’s Jennie draws attention with her selfies on her social media account. Her bed, which is seen in the back of her selfies, which attracts the most attention by her fans these days.

Jennie posted a few photos of herself and her pet dogs on January 21. Jennie was wearing a tank top and a hat. She took the pictures in her bedroom.

Fans soon realized that the brand of Jennie’s bed was the luxury brand Hästens. The price of each bed, which is described as the most luxurious mattress by the company, is around USD 150,000.

Thanks to the signature marked pattern in the photos, fans were able to easily discover the mattress brand and could not stay unaffected by the price tag on the mattress.