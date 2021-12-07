BLACKPINK Jennie Sexy With Calvin Klein Dress on the Cover of DAZED Magazine

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie again showed her sexy appearance on the cover of the latest issue of DAZED magazine. This photo shoot carries the concept of ‘The Invincible‘, which shows the sexy and sporty appearance of Jennie as a global ambassador for the Calvin Klein brand.

With tops, outerwear and underwear from Calvin Klein, Jennie can show her extraordinary charisma and charm.

Later the latest issue of DAZED magazine will be released with a total of 8 different covers, each of which shows Jennie’s appearance in Calvin Klein branded clothes.

You can see Jennie’s appearance on the cover of DAZED magazine through the following photos!