BLACKPINK Jennie and Jung Ho Yeon ‘Squid Game’ Again Show Their Closeness

Two celebrities who are good friends, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Jung Ho Yeon once again showed their closeness.

Recently, it was known that Jennie was in Los Angeles, United States. He was also caught attending a Halloween party hosted by Kendall Jenner and meeting singer The Weeknd.

Recently, Jennie and Jung Ho Yeon attended the ‘LACMA Art & Film Gala’ which was held in Los Angeles on November 6 local time.



Through this event, Jennie and Jung Ho Yeon were seen together and uploaded their photos on social media.



The beautiful appearance of the two in black dresses succeeded in anesthetizing every fan who saw it.

Before Jung Ho Yeon starred in ‘Squid Game’, he was known to have been close friends with Jennie. Even Jennie also had time to come to the set of the series ‘Squid Game’ to give support to Jung Ho Yeon.