BLACKPINK: In what order did each member join the group?

BLACKPINK united the talents and skills of 4 girls who had prepared as YG Entertainment trainees, how was the selection order to belong to the girl group?

One of the most relevant K-Pop female groups in the music industry is BLACKPINK, the members of this idol group have given their all to shine completely both in the studio and on stage; the skills of these artists are not only visible together.

As soloists, the girls who are part of BP have also shown many more of their skills in music and their talents shine like no one else when it comes to singing and dancing; this would not have been possible if they had not polished their skills and perfected themselves.

Before their debut, all the members of BLACKPINK spent their time as YG Entertainment trainees, the agency found their talents and prepared them to take the top together, since the idol group’s first performance there was no doubt of their perfect formula.

Do you know what order each member joined BLACKPINK in? Thus, each one of them was chosen and announced as part of this great project.

IN WHAT ORDER DID EACH BLACKPINK MEMBER JOIN THE GROUP?

1.Jenny

Jennie was the first member of BLACKPINK to be chosen to belong to the group, she was the one who spent the most time as a trainee since she joined YG Entertainment in 2010, so she was the first girl confirmed to be part of the girl group.

2. Lisa

The second BLACKPINK member to be chosen was Lisa, who had to put more effort during her preparation, she traveled from Thailand to join YG in 2011 after being the only girl to pass the audition in her country, she learned Korean and improved her talents. with which it continues to shine.

3.Jisoo

In third place, Jisoo was chosen, she joined YG Entertainment in 2011 and before debuting as an idol, she debuted as an actress, she was passionate about both and was finally able to develop better as a singer and dancer; her although she also continues to belong to the world of acting.

4. Rose

The last member to join BLACKPINK was Rosé, who traveled from Australia to be part of YG Entertainment after her dad convinced her of her and took her to audition when the K-Pop agency had her event in the country.

This is how the members of BLACKPINK joined the girl group and created a great group that BLINK loves and admires without limits.

