BLACKPINK Hitmakers 2020 Group of the Year Award

The BLACKPINK girls shone widely throughout this year, which is why they became the group of the year and the idols thanked their fans for their support.

‘Who doesn’t love BLACKPINK?’ Thus began the presentation of the idols as the award winners within the Variety event. The BLINKs showed their great admiration for the interpreters of How You Like That and this was what happened on the Hitmakes 2020 show.

As every year, Variety magazine carried out a new edition of the award ceremony that is responsible for recognizing some celebrities who captivated the public with their style, charisma, talent and personality. For this, an online broadcast was carried out where some experts commented on the triumphs of each winner.

BLACKPINK CAPTIVATES THE WORLD AND WINS GROUP OF THE YEAR

Idols are the first K-Pop girl group to receive this title and the event featured them showing off some of their musical hits, highlighting the impact that Ice Cream along with Selena Gomez had on its release. The unique personality of the 4 girls and the musical format that is captivating the public was also recognized.

Before this gesture, the girls thanked for the award through a video and Jennie pointed out that this recognition was only possible thanks to the support of her fans, while Rosé recalled some of the details that have made 2020 special for them, still doing more special this moment.

The idols also recently announced THE SHOW, an online concert where they can meet their fans around the world.



