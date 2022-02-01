BLACKPINK has the most viewed MV of a K-Pop group with DDU-DU DDU-DU

BLACKPINK has reached all parts of the world with their music and now they have the most popular video on YouTube in the world of K-Pop.

Since their debut, the members of this YG Entertainment girl group have stole the public’s gaze with their talent, musical style, and of course, their beauty. But as their career continues to grow, the achievements of idols also increase and we recently witnessed one of them.

It’s been over a year since BLACKPINK released new songs as a group, but BLINK finds a dose of energy in the girls’ previously released tracks and albums.

That is why around the world the music videos of these artists constantly increase the number of reproductions in their count within YouTube and the idol group has just reached a new record for it.

BLACKPINK MAKES K-POP HISTORY WITH DDU-DU DDU-DU

BLACKPINK’s MVs count their views by millions, but although success is reflected in each of them, there is a clip that led them to show that their popularity is truly amazing.

On February 1, 2022, DDU-DU DDU-DU’s music video surpassed 1.8 billion views, becoming the most viewed clip by a K-Pop group.

BLACKPINK ADDS A NEW RECORD TO HIS CAREER

Previously, PSY had reached this number of views on the Gangnam Style video, however, it is the first time that an idol group has reached this number on the video platform.

BLINK was present on social networks and celebrated this great achievement for Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie, but also the idols’ social networks shared a post about it.

