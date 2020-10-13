BLACKPINK has a fifth member, who is it?

The BLACKPINK girls had a conference where they talked about their career, the documentary they will premiere on Netflix, and the person they consider to be the fifth member of the group.

After having released their first full album, Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie will premiere their first documentary with Netflix. The idol group held a press conference prior to the premiere of Light Up The Sky, where they also revealed who the fifth member of BLACKPINK is to make their success in the K-Pop industry possible.

Netflix will allow us to know a little more about the beginning and development of the careers of these singers, but this documentary will show us a more personal vision of how the idols reached their dreams.

YG Entertainment has revealed some details of how the training and conformation of some of their groups with survival shows takes place, however, this will be the first time that process has been shown regarding BLACKPINK.

If you already saw the trailer for this production, you know that in addition to the girls, there are other people who will appear talking about the phenomenon of K-Pop and BLACKPINK. Therefore, at the press conference for Light Up The Sky, the girls talked about the fifth member of the group.

BLACKPINK REVEALS WHO THEIR FIFTH MEMBER IS AND THE ROLE THEY PLAY IN THE GROUP

One of the people featured in the first footage of the documentary on Netflix is ​​Teddy Park, the rapper, producer and songwriter who has worked with the girls since their debut.

When it comes to the YG Entertainment group’s most iconic songs, the creative mind behind the melodies is always Teddy. This talented producer knows how to perfectly capture the BLACKPINK and YG Entertanment vibe as he prepares new ideas for music releases.

At the press conference, Jisoo said that the YG Entertaniment songwriter and founder of The Black Label is like the fifth member of BLACKPINK, noting:

Teddy knows us better than we do. When he sees us together, Teddy discovers new directions and guides us in a good way. He is the fifth member of BLACKPINK.

The teamwork of these girls with Teddy has resulted in an extremely successful combination that fans will learn more about during the documentary.

