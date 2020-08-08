BLACKPINK, edición “Frozen” de “How Do You Like It”

BLACKPINK has pleased BLINK for their fourth anniversary by filming a Frozen cosplay choreography video. Jisoo dressed as Elsa, Jennie chose Kristoff, Rosé dressed up as Anna and Lisa dressed up as Olaf.

Watch the video below:

Take a look at the fan comments:

I wish I had a friend like Lisa. She did stupid things to make me laugh when I was sad.

As time goes by, Rosé gets prettier than before! ♥ ️

Jennie is very cute with the sound effects on her, Lisa is so extra with her dancing that makes me laugh, Rosé with her soft voice and looking pretty as usual and last but not least, the turtle rabbit Jisoo kim the elsa prettiest of all, you are my favorite and I hope you never stop smiling and be happy for the rest of your life. It’s been 4 years since their debut, the girls look younger and younger every year and I just want to say that I’m glad to be a blinker and will continue to support blackpink for many years to come. Blackpink you are really appreciated for the true blinks and you don’t care what the haters say about you ladies because by blink eyes you are the best and you provide them with energy through your songs and never forget to eat and stay healthy. I really hope that blackpink members read this and know how many people really appreciate them for their kindness and attitude towards life. HAPPY 4TH ANNIVERSARY BLACKPINK ♥ ️🎉

Lisa literally wears a perfect olaf outfit for Lisa because she’s cute, funny, cool, and most importantly, she’s waiting 👇👇 She’s “LISA” 💓💓💖💖💕💕 ♥ ️❣️ 😍🤩🤩

What do you think of the Frozen version of How You Like That? Leave your comment on our Facebook page or on our Twitter account. Also, share the news on your social networks!



