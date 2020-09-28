Blackpink: Check out the new “Lovesick Girls” Video

After the success of “Ice Cream” feat. Selena Gomez, Blackpink have chosen what will be the next single from “The Album”, their first LP in Korean to be released on October 2nd.

This is “Lovesick Girls”, a new single that will be accompanied by an official video, also available from October 2nd. Below you can get an idea of what the mood of the clip will be by looking at the teaser published via social by the queens of k-pop.

Below, however, you can admire the concept video teasers dedicated to each member of Blackpink: Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo.



