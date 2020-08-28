BLACKPINK breaks their first record with Ice Cream

BLACKPINK breaks their first record with “Icre Cream,” their new collaboration with Selena Gomez. YG’s girl group released their new song entirely in English alongside the “Rare” star, the premiere of the video was held on Thursday night. The video is an explosion of pink color, ice cream and a lot of girl power that has conquered more than one and from the first hours of its launch it set new records for the K-pop group.

Almost 12 hours ago, BLACKPINK premiered the MV for “Ice Cream”, a Korean pop collaboration with Selena Gomez, which broke a new record on the YouTube platform: within hours of being released it registered 10 million views, being fastest girl group K-pop single to catch up.

The previous brand was with “How you like that”, BLACKPINK surpassed itself with this song, in addition, it was a challenge for them, since they largely discarded the Korean language for “Ice Cream”, in order to have a major boost abroad, where they have had a strong presence since their presentation at the Coachella Festival.

The only part in its original language was Lisa’s rap during one of the scenes. The video for “Ice Cream” also registers more than 5 million likes and is about to cross the 50 million views mark in just 12 hours. BLINK hopes to surpass the mark of its previous release. On other platforms like iTunes, the song reached # 1 in nearly 48 countries.

The promotion of “Ice Cream” has also been big, as Selena Gomez has been in charge of sending ice cream packages inspired by her collaboration with BLACKPINK to her greatest friends such as Bebe Rexha, Zed, James Charles, among others. This project was a big dream for her, as she is a fan of the K-pop group.

BLACKPINK also announced the official release of “The Album,” their upcoming comeback, which will feature 4 different versions and their limited edition vinyl version. The pre-sale has already started and BLINK hopes that with their first full album BLACKPINK they can become a Million Seller. Have you heard the song yet?



