BLACKPINK breaks several records with How You Like That

The BLACKPINK members within hours of releasing the MV for ‘How You Like That’ managed to break several important records.

More than 1 million people enjoyed the premiere of BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ MV on YouTube , these are all the details of historic record.

Since it was announced the musical return of the quartet idols, BLINK thrilled to know that could enjoy music new and future activities BLACKPINK , not only in South Korea, also in programs important US.

The posters, teasers and promotional posters of the single pre ‘How You Like That’ increased expectations within the entire fandom eagerly awaiting the first song of the project Comeback of BLACKPINK .

The music video for ‘How You Like That’ was released yesterday through the YouTube platform , on the BLACKPINK channel , so far it has more than 93 million views and more than 6 million likes.

Within hours of the musical return of Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé with the song ‘How You Like That’, the track has become one of the most successful comebacks of 2020 , the girlish K-pop group impressed the Internet users for their style and energy of their new video .

The BLACKPINK girls with ‘How You Like That’ have set different records :

‘How You Like That’ from BLACKPINK is the video most watched in the history of YouTube without any advertising or publicity.

According to YouTube , it is the video with the most viewers in the ‘ premiere ‘ mode , with more than 1 million views.

‘ How You Like That’ from BLACKPINK is the MV more reproductions accumulated in less than 24 hours, more than 82 million visitors during this period.

‘How You Like That’ is the first premiere of BLACKPINK’s comeback project , the girl group from YG Entertainment will present two more songs with their respective MV before releasing their first full-length record material in the month of September of this same year.

To celebrate the launch of ‘ How You Like That’ the BLACKPINK girls opened their own official Twitter account and created special emojis so that their fans could communicate with them in a more immediate way.

