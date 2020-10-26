BLACKPINK becomes a Million Seller thanks to The Album

BLACKPINK broke the record for girl group albums in the K-Pop industry, and BLINK celebrated by sharing their admiration for the idols who are now Million Sellers.

The girls of BLACKPINK continue to collect achievements after the release of new record material, the girl group conquered the world with their talent, and now they have earned a surprising record in the K-Pop industry with THE ALBUM.

The success of this record production could be anticipated from the singles released before the album’s release, Ice Cream and How You Like That garnered an incredible response from fans, but once THE ALBUM was released the surprises continued.

BLACKPINK SETS NEW K-POP RECORD

Recently, YG Entertainment released the total sales that THE ALBUM had obtained so far, it was then that the new record of the singers Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé and Jennie was announced.

Until then, BLACKPINK had sold over 1.2 million albums, becoming the first K-Pop girl group to surpass one million copies sold for record material.

THE ALBUM had its official premiere in early October, but reached this incredible number in less than a month thanks to the support of BLINK and the new fans who were conquered by these idols.

Are you a fan of these girls? Find out how similar you are to Jisoo by answering a fun BLACKPINK quiz available on Rex Nation.



