BLACKPINK becomes 2nd most subscribed artist on YouTube

BLACKPINK continues to fight other K-Pop groups like BTS by reaching incredible international achievements.They now have the second most subscribed YouTube account!

On September 29, YG Entertainment confirmed that BLACKPINK’s official YouTube channel had surpassed 48.8 million subscribers. This places BLACKPINK beyond DJ Marshmello as the second most subscribed artist on the platform.

The only other artist on YouTube with more subscribers than BLACKPINK is Justin Bieber, who currently has 57.2 million subscribers, but could lose the title if the girlband maintains its current pace.

BLACKPINK’s path to success on YouTube

In August this year, following the release of “How You Like That,” the long-awaited comeback of the group that broke several YouTube records at the time, BLACKPINK surpassed Eminem to become the fourth artist with the most subscribers.

After the release of their collaboration with Selena Gomez on “Ice Cream,” BLACKPINK surpassed Ed Sheeran to be the 3rd most subscribed artist on YouTube.

BLACKPINK achieved their new 2nd most subscribed artist milestone on YouTube just days before the release of their first full-length album on October 2.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!



