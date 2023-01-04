BLACKPINK once again made K-pop history by becoming the first K-pop group to gain 2 billion views on YouTube on a music video with the 2018 single “DDU-DU DDU-DU”.
On January 4, YG Entertainment officially announced on Twitter that the “DDU-DU DDU-DU” music video has reached the 2 billion mark on YouTube, making BLACKPINK the number one K-pop group in history to achieve this feat. on one music video.
Released on June 15, 2018 as the title track of the first mini-album of the female group “Square Up”, the video has gained 2 billion views in 4 years and 6 months.
BLACKPINK is now inferior to Psy soloist’s 2012 viral hit “Gangnam Style”, whose music video had 4.6 billion views at the time of publication.
