BLACKPINK baila la versión Frozen de How You Like That

To celebrate their fourth anniversary, BLACKPINK released a special video of the choreography for ‘How You Like That’.

The YG Entertainment girl group has gained worldwide recognition over 4 years, since their debut they impacted the music industry for their aesthetic and melodious proposal, with a rough, elegant and sophisticated style.

Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa and Jennie came to shake K-pop in 2016 with ‘BOOMBAYAH’ and ‘Whistle’, tracks that accumulate millions of views on the YouTube platform and this year they generated new brands and records with the launch of ‘How You Like That’

August 8 is BLACKPINK’s debut anniversary date, this year the celebration brought together thousands of BLINKS on social networks, the fandom of rappers and singers used the hashtag #FOUReveWithBLACKPINK to send support and love to the group.

The BLACKPINK girls could not miss out on celebrating such an important celebration in their careers, so they wanted to share their thoughts and a unique performance of ‘How You Like That’ through a video on the YouTube platform.

The clip was published on the group’s official channel and is called ‘BLACKPINK – 4TH ANNIVERSARY’. The dynamic was a small interview with each of the ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ interpreters.

One of the first questions was ‘Does these 4 years feel real?’, Jisoo said that everything went pretty fast, while Lisa believes that just a month ago was BLACKPINK’s third anniversary, Jennie couldn’t believe that it was already the fourth anniversary since her debut and Rosé declared that she is more and more mature thanks to all the experiences she has had with BLINK.



