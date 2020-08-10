BLACKPINK background dancer debuts 5 times

Recently a dancer from the girl group BLACKPINK has caught the attention of K-Pop fans.

The dancer named Jinsil, who has already made his debut 5 times.

He first debuted as a member of G.I (Global Icon) in 2015 using the stage name Heeso.

In the same year, he then debuted again as a member of the girl group HEXE under the stage name Jin.

It doesn’t stop there, in 2016 he then debuted as a member of AGirls and returned to using the stage name Heeso.

Then in 2018, this BLACKPINK dancer was added as a new member of the girl group named Various.

Now in 2020, on July 30 to be precise, Jinsil debuted again as a member of a new girl group called BLASTAR.

Even though he had to debut several times, many fans praised Jinsil’s persistence in not giving up easily in achieving his dream.

Apart from being a back up dancer for BLACKPINK, Jinsil is also known to have been a dancer for AOA’s Chanmi, Lee Hi and Jennie on the song ‘SOLO’.



