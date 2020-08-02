BLACKPINK announces the release of its expected albums

BLACKPINK has wanted to surprise all his followers by announcing the release date of his first album. The girlband has wanted to end speculation about it, and has finally revealed when the big day will be.

The girls reported on July 27 that their first album, which according to plan will be called ‘The Album’, will be released on October 2 of this unpredictable 2020. The great announcement has been accompanied by its cover on which, as It could not be otherwise, a pink crown protrudes from a black background.

The style with which Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie will feature in this work is yet to be discovered, but we have already seen a small preview of what will come with ‘How You Like That’, the first preview that came to light in late June. In it they once again demonstrated the strength of their melody and how well they are accompanied by inimitable choreographies.

According to a source from YG Entertainment: “In 2020, BLACKPINK will focus on the global market. (…) The global project that we are carrying out with the largest music group in the world, Universal Music, to make BLACKPINK take a big leap is being carried out constantly ”. And in the course of this plan we will be able to go little by little knowing details of his new job.

Although we still do not know when we will be able to enjoy a new preview of the K-pop group’s album, we are sure to be surprised sooner than we imagined. More than anything because we can’t be until October without new news from our favorite South Koreans, who will also have solo jobs. What a desire to have this album in our hands!



