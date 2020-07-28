BLACKPINK announces THE ALBUM, when is your …

The BLACKPINK girls will release new record material and have revealed more information about it. BLACKPINK fans must be enjoying the surprises it has brought this year, as despite the difficulties, the girl group will return with a new release and this time it will be their first full studio album.

BLACKPINK’s social media revealed that the girls’ record material will be called ‘THE ALBUM’ and will be released on October 2. For this announcement, an image in the colors black and pink was published where we see an elegant crown shining and capturing the style of the YG Enternainment group.



