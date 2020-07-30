BLACKPINK and SSAK3 triumph on Gaon’s weekly charts

BLACKPINK and SSAK3 have had great successes in Gaon.

BLACKPINK and SSAK3 have swept Gaon’s weekly charts. SSAK3 earned the triple crown on the platform with Beach Again, while BLACKPINK has led the social ranking and physical album chart with How You Like That.

Take a look at the fan comments below:

Blackpink congratz and ssak3 congratz also love both songs, blackpink is the total revolution! <3333

They are still on top after 1 month: stable queens also congratulate others, especially ssak3 and exosc❤️

BTS at 3 … 😨😨 … but it’s okay for the other top guys to deserve it as they had their comebacks and releases

Nahhh is fine, we will go back up in a short time hahaha, it has been a few months since her return, it is reasonable. I look forward to August for your return! 💜

